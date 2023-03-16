Ad
20 percent of jobs in Europe were of 'poor quality' in 2017 — can the so-called European Semester change that? (Photo: Unsplash)

Feature

Will 2023 be the year of fair work conditions and social spending?

Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Strasbourg,
Every day, within the Brussels Bubble, dozens of arcane terms and unrecognisable acronyms are used, which to the ordinary citizen sound distant and complex. One of them is the European semester. What does this mean? Aren't all semesters European within the EU? And why is it called a semester if it is annual?

These are legitimate questions. Even some MEPs, elected...

Health & SocietyFeature

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

