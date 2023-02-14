What Europe can learn from Jacinda Ardern's leadership

The theme of this year's International Women's Day is achieving gender equality and empowerment through innovation, technological change and education in the digital age.
The impact of women's access to technology in generating change and development cannot be overstated. Yet as th...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project.
Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project.