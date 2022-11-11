Think twice before giving Bosnia & Herzegovina candidate status

In June 2022, the European Council announced its possible willingness to upgrade Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) from 'potential' to full candidate status, and invited the EU Commission to review BiH's progress.
The commission having done so, the issue now returns to the leaders' table in December. Several countries have indicated their support for taking the step. However, it should not be done lightly, as it might well send the wron...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Kristian L. Nielsen is a research fellow at Corvinus University of Budapest, and previously an assistant professor at the International University of Sarajevo.
Kristian L. Nielsen is a research fellow at Corvinus University of Budapest, and previously an assistant professor at the International University of Sarajevo.