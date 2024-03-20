The worrying Chinese projects in Orban's Hungary

Chinese police officers may soon participate in joint patrols on the streets of Hungary, the Hungarian interior ministry confirmed this month.
The pact, with China's ministry of public, proposes to "'deepen cooperation in areas including counter-terrorism, combating transnational crimes, security and law enforcement capacity building". However, there are fears that th...
Edit Zgut-Przybylska is an associate professor at IFIS in the Polish Academy of Sciences, visiting fellow at CEU Democracy Institute, and vice-chair of Amnesty International Hungary.
