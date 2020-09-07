Ad
euobserver
The parliament plans to hold its next plenary in Strasbourg, despite the coronavirus concerns of some MEPs about travelling to France (Photo: European Parliament)

EU gets ready for sanctions and plenary This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Parliament plans to hold its September plenary in Strasbourg - despite travel restrictions and fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

Several MEPs, including the leader of the Socialists & Democrats group, have voiced their concern and argued for keeping the plenary in Brussels in September.

The leaders of the parliament will meet on Thursday (10 September) and may decide not to let thousands of people (some 751 MEPs in total, plus staff) commute to the French bo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

MEPs warn of 'significant gaps' in budget talks
Belarus torture hastens calls for EU sanctions
'Who poisoned Navalny?', nervous EU asks Russia
The parliament plans to hold its next plenary in Strasbourg, despite the coronavirus concerns of some MEPs about travelling to France (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections