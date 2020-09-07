EU gets ready for sanctions and plenary This WEEK

The European Parliament plans to hold its September plenary in Strasbourg - despite travel restrictions and fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

Several MEPs, including the leader of the Socialists & Democrats group, have voiced their concern and argued for keeping the plenary in Brussels in September.

The leaders of the parliament will meet on Thursday (10 September) and may decide not to let thousands of people (some 751 MEPs in total, plus staff) commute to the French bo...