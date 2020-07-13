Poland's EU-battles to continue as Duda wins tight vote

Conservative-nationalist Andrzej Duda has been re-elected as Poland's president, in a knife-edge election battle with the pro-European, centre-right Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski that split the country in two.

Duda, an ally of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, won 51.21 percent of the votes with Trzaskowski receiving 48.79 percent, according to unofficial results by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) released on Monday (11 July) morning.

After Sunday's vote, which sa...