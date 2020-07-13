Ad
Andrzej Duda wins crucial presidential election, consolidating the dominance of the ruling conservative-nationalist PiS party (Photo: 41WHC UNESCO)

Poland's EU-battles to continue as Duda wins tight vote

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Conservative-nationalist Andrzej Duda has been re-elected as Poland's president, in a knife-edge election battle with the pro-European, centre-right Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski that split the country in two.

Duda, an ally of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, won 51.21 percent of the votes with Trzaskowski receiving 48.79 percent, according to unofficial results by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) released on Monday (11 July) morning.

After Sunday's vote, which sa...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

