Rethinking the Eastern Partnership

Last week's virtual summit between the EU27 and the Eastern partners was a useful affirmation of the importance of the partnership but it also revealed a lack of purpose about where the relationship is going.
Before the live summit due in early 2021 it is important to consider various policy options that might better reflect the interests of partners.
One such option could be an EEA-style entity lining progress to integration into the single market that could have a powerful tra...
Natalie Sabanadze is ambassador of Georgia to the EU.
