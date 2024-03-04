EU watchdog faults European Commission over Libya

The EU's administrative watchdog has faulted the European Commission for a lack of transparency over its 'do no harm' policy in Libya.
The ruling on Monday (4 March) comes two years after EUobserver demanded the Brussels-executive provide evidence its policies in Libya abide by that ethic.
The request was made after a senior European Commission claimed in early 2022 no violations had occurred, following a report by a contracto...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
