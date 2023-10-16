EU's Mideast policy flip-flops means summit risks irrelevance

EU leaders meeting online on Tuesday for an emergency summit on the Israel-Palestine crisis must move fast to stop the bloc's slide into geopolitical irrelevance.
They must also send an urgent message of unity and healing to their Jewish and Muslim citizens. The risks of non-action are real and significant.
Repeated policy flip flops and competing messaging by top EU officials over the last 10 days have already dealt a huge, possib...
Shada Islam is an EUobserver columnist, independent EU analyst and runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She recently won the Catalonia European Journalist Association's prestigious Career Award 2023 for her work on EU affairs and focus on building an inclusive Union of Equality.
