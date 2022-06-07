Abramovich distances himself from Putin in EU appeal

Lawyers for celebrity Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich have offered to personally tell EU officials he's not supporting Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

The 55-year old tycoon is best known as the former owner of English premiership football club Chelsea FC.

But on 17 March his name joined a rogue's gallery of hundreds of Russians put under an asset-freeze and visa ban by the EU for their roles in the war, including Russian officers accused of rape and torture.

The EU d...