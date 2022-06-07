Ad
Roman Abramovich in his time as Chelsea FC owner (Photo: Brian Minkoff, London Pixels)

Exclusive

Abramovich distances himself from Putin in EU appeal

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Lawyers for celebrity Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich have offered to personally tell EU officials he's not supporting Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

The 55-year old tycoon is best known as the former owner of English premiership football club Chelsea FC.

But on 17 March his name joined a rogue's gallery of hundreds of Russians put under an asset-freeze and visa ban by the EU for their roles in the war, including Russian officers accused of rape and torture.

The EU d...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

