If we take an honest look at president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev government's promises for reforms, there's little to show for all of the rhetoric. Kazakhstan remains deeply authoritarian and undemocratic, with basic human rights violated regularly (Photo: Wikimedia)

Is EU serious about human rights in Kazakhstan?

by Philippe Dam and Mihra Rittmann, Geneva/Brussels,

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan is no stranger to making human rights and political reform pledges and his administration knows well that 'talking the talk' on human rights in high level meetings with Western diplomats is one way to stave off potential criticism.

There is little doubt he will take this approac...

Author Bio

Philippe Dam is the EU advocacy director and Mihra Rittmann is a senior Europe and Central Asia researcher, both at Human Rights Watch

