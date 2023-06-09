EU gig workers compromise dubbed ‘a disaster for workers’

After several failed attempts to reach a common position, the EU Council could finally reach an agreement on rules for so-called platform workers' at their ministerial meeting in Luxembourg on Monday (June 12).

The latest meeting of the committee of permanent representatives took place on Wednesday (June 7), but failed to forge a united front, so the ball is now in the ministers' court.

At stake is whether the tripartite negotiations with the European Parliament and the EU Commis...