Ad
euobserver
"Israel can't fight this war without Western missiles and artillery shells," said Robert Baer, a US writer on Middle East security (Photo: idf.il)

US and EU top arms sales to Middle East and Israel

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The US and EU are supplying the most weapons to the Middle East, including to Israel, as the Gaza war threatens to ignite a regional conflict.

The US, France, Italy, and Germany together supplied 81 percent of Middle East arms imports in the 2019-2023 period, said the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri), a Swedish t...

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Rafah invasion — a red line for EU on Israel?
Russia plotting to wreck EU referendum, Moldova says
Ukraine 'closer than ever' to joining Nato, despite war
"Israel can't fight this war without Western missiles and artillery shells," said Robert Baer, a US writer on Middle East security (Photo: idf.il)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections