euobserver
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier (l), spent last week in London for talks, and will return to Brussels for another round of negotiations (Photo: European Parliament)

Brexit and EU online summit in focus This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders will hold a summit by videoconference on Thursday (19 November) in a further effort to better coordinate the response to the rising Covid-19 infections around Europe.

Most EU countries have introduced strict measures to battle the surge in infections, while the promising news of a possibly successful vaccine will also hasten talks on how to buy and distribute it.

The recent terrorist attacks in France and Austria could also prompt leaders to discuss efforts to tighten...

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier (l), spent last week in London for talks, and will return to Brussels for another round of negotiations (Photo: European Parliament)

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

euobserver

