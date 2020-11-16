Brexit and EU online summit in focus This WEEK

EU leaders will hold a summit by videoconference on Thursday (19 November) in a further effort to better coordinate the response to the rising Covid-19 infections around Europe.
Most EU countries have introduced strict measures to battle the surge in infections, while the promising news of a possibly successful vaccine will also hasten talks on how to buy and distribute it.
The recent terrorist attacks in France and Austria could also prompt leaders to discuss efforts to tighten...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
