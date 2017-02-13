Ad
euobserver
MEPs will be busy with the EU-Canada trade deal, the emission scheme, and terrorism this week in Strasbourg (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs vote on EU-Canada deal This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

MEPs will vote on the EU-Canada trade deal this week in Strasbourg during the plenary sitting on Wednesday (15 February), a day before Canada prime minister Justin Trudeau makes a speech to the chamber.

The socialist group will make up their mind on Tuesday about the vote, while the Greens have said they will vote no, but the accord is expected to go through the parliament.

If MEPs approve the measure, the trade deal can be applied provisionally. For full ratification, it still ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Germany seeks to harden EU border checks
Belgium green lights unchanged Ceta
EU legal guide on emissions still not ready
MEPs will be busy with the EU-Canada trade deal, the emission scheme, and terrorism this week in Strasbourg (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections