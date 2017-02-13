MEPs vote on EU-Canada deal This WEEK

MEPs will vote on the EU-Canada trade deal this week in Strasbourg during the plenary sitting on Wednesday (15 February), a day before Canada prime minister Justin Trudeau makes a speech to the chamber.

The socialist group will make up their mind on Tuesday about the vote, while the Greens have said they will vote no, but the accord is expected to go through the parliament.

If MEPs approve the measure, the trade deal can be applied provisionally. For full ratification, it still ...