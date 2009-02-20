This WEEK in the European Union

Most attention this week will be on Sunday's (1 March) informal summit of EU leaders in Brussels, called by the Czech presidency after comments made by French president Nicholas Sarkozy that French car manufacturers should relocate plants back to France.

The Czechs are looking for a joint declaration from EU leaders renouncing protectionist measures. The summit will also be used however to discuss how the EU is coping with the financial crisis and economic downturn in preparation for t...