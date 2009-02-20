Ad
euobserver
Comments by French President Nicholas Sarkozy resulted the upcoming informal summit on 1 March. (Photo: Wikipedia)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Andrew Willis,

Most attention this week will be on Sunday's (1 March) informal summit of EU leaders in Brussels, called by the Czech presidency after comments made by French president Nicholas Sarkozy that French car manufacturers should relocate plants back to France.

The Czechs are looking for a joint declaration from EU leaders renouncing protectionist measures. The summit will also be used however to discuss how the EU is coping with the financial crisis and economic downturn in preparation for t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
Comments by French President Nicholas Sarkozy resulted the upcoming informal summit on 1 March. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections