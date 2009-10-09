This WEEK in the European Union

Member states will carry on their back-door diplomacy for EU top jobs and commission portfolios this week, although the available posts are still unclear due to the Czech president's new conditions for signing the Lisbon Treaty. Enlargement, competitiveness and health are also on the EU agenda.

As EU member states are scrapping over who gets to pocket the new top jobs set out by the Lisbon Treaty, pressure on Czech president Vaclav Klaus is likely to increase considerably this week, sin...