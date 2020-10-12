EU summit focuses on Brexit and Covid-19 This WEEK

EU leaders will hold a summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday (15-16 October) - only two weeks after their last meeting - to discuss better coordination of Covid-19 measures and the tortuous post-Brexit deal with the UK.

Talks between the UK and the EU have progressed painfully slowly but a deal on future relations needs to be agreed by the end of October and then ratified by the end of the year.

Access to each others' fishing waters remains one crucial issue, with eight memb...