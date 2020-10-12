Ad
euobserver
European Council president Charles Michel and German chancellor Angela Merkel at one of the few physical meetings this year in Brussels (Photo: 16/07/2020)

EU summit focuses on Brexit and Covid-19 This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders will hold a summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday (15-16 October) - only two weeks after their last meeting - to discuss better coordination of Covid-19 measures and the tortuous post-Brexit deal with the UK.

Talks between the UK and the EU have progressed painfully slowly but a deal on future relations needs to be agreed by the end of October and then ratified by the end of the year.

Access to each others' fishing waters remains one crucial issue, with eight memb...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU budget talks suspended in fight for new funds
Borrell: EU should shame Russia with 'Navalny Act'
EP groups drop homophobe from Sakharov prize
EU states struggle to better sync Covid-19 measures
European Council president Charles Michel and German chancellor Angela Merkel at one of the few physical meetings this year in Brussels (Photo: 16/07/2020)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections