euobserver
Liberal Slovak MEP Michal Simecka making his case for the proposal - pointing out in his youth the EU stood for democracy to those living in communist and socialist states (Photo: European Parliament)

Massive MEP majority for better rule-of-law mechanism

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

MEPs voted by an overwhelming majority on Wednesday (7 October) for an initiative to better protect democracies in member states.

The proposal , put together by Slovak liberal MEP Michal Simecka, called for a mechanism combining several EU tools that monitor the respect of rule of law and European values - as the bloc struggles to discipline governments that break EU rules.

MEPs voted for the new m...

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

