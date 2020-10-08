Massive MEP majority for better rule-of-law mechanism

MEPs voted by an overwhelming majority on Wednesday (7 October) for an initiative to better protect democracies in member states.
The proposal , put together by Slovak liberal MEP Michal Simecka, called for a mechanism combining several EU tools that monitor the respect of rule of law and European values - as the bloc struggles to discipline governments that break EU rules.
MEPs voted for the new m...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
