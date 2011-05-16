Ad
euobserver
Cyprus will hold parliamentary elections on 22 May (Photo: European Commission)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by EUobserver,

This week kicks off once again amid a sense of turmoil in the eurozone as the single currency's 17 finance ministers meet on Monday, with Greece and Portugal set to take centre-stage.

Greece, already the subject of an 110-billion EU-IMF bailout a year ago, is returning to the market's spotlight after it emerged that it will be unable to meet the terms of the rescue. A secret meeting - leaked to the press - earlier this month of a select group of finance minister to discuss Athens' dire ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
Cyprus will hold parliamentary elections on 22 May (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections