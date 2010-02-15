This WEEK in the European Union

Eurozone and EU finance ministers are convening in Brussels on Monday (15 February) and Tuesday to discuss the Greek debt crisis in the wake of last week's summit.

The meeting could have a tense atmosphere after Greece over the weekend attacked EU colleagues for creating a "self-fulfilling prophecy" on the risk of a sovereign default and cast doubt on whether it would accept further austerity measures.

EU leaders at the summit last week promised to bail out Greece if needed in ord...