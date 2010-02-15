Ad
euobserver
Greek vase: Greece and eurozone worries seem set to stay top of the agenda this week (Photo: Wikipedia)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Andrew Rettman,

Eurozone and EU finance ministers are convening in Brussels on Monday (15 February) and Tuesday to discuss the Greek debt crisis in the wake of last week's summit.

The meeting could have a tense atmosphere after Greece over the weekend attacked EU colleagues for creating a "self-fulfilling prophecy" on the risk of a sovereign default and cast doubt on whether it would accept further austerity measures.

EU leaders at the summit last week promised to bail out Greece if needed in ord...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

euobserver

