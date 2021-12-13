EU summit focus on Covid-19 and Russia This WEEK

EU leaders are meeting on Wednesday and Thursday (15-16 December) for their traditional end-of-the-year summit in Brussels.

This will be the first European Council for the new German chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has big shoes to fill at the table where the 27 leaders sit together in a sort of group therapy -to fight, debate, reminisce, make decisions (sometimes) and kick the can down the road (more often).

Angela Merkel's departure now leaves Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbá...