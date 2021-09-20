EU fishing fleet gets up to €1.5bn tax break, despite emissions

A new report revealed on Monday (20 September) that the EU fishing fleet receives up to €1.5bn from tax breaks each year, despite emitting the same amount of CO2 as Malta in a year from burning fuel.

The fleet, which consists of some 63,600 active vessels, burns 2.3bn litres of fuel each year to provide 5.2m tonnes of seafood with an estimated value of €7.7bn, according to figures releas...