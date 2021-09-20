Ad
euobserver
Activists are calling on the European Commission to scrap tax exemptions for the fishing industry under the current revision of tax rules (Photo: Ben Sutherland)

EU fishing fleet gets up to €1.5bn tax break, despite emissions

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

A new report revealed on Monday (20 September) that the EU fishing fleet receives up to €1.5bn from tax breaks each year, despite emitting the same amount of CO2 as Malta in a year from burning fuel.

The fleet, which consists of some 63,600 active vessels, burns 2.3bn litres of fuel each year to provide 5.2m tonnes of seafood with an estimated value of €7.7bn, according to figures releas...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

