Minsk using migrants to 'divert focus from domestic crackdown'

The Minsk regime is using its border crisis with the EU to detract attention away from the on-going crackdowns at home, says an exiled Belarusian youth leader.
Twenty-year old Margo Vorykhava chairs the Belarusian National Youth Council.
Exiled in Georgia to escape persecution, she said pro-democracy movements in Belarus are still fighting against the autocratic leadership of Alexander Lukashenko, who won a rigged election in August 2020.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
