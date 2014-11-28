Tusk takes over from Van Rompuy this WEEK

Former Polish PM Donald Tusk in a handover ceremony on Monday (1 December) officially takes over as EU Council chief, while his predecessor, Belgium’s Herman Van Rompuy steps down.

Rompuy is set to teach an EU "leadership and decision-making" course at the College of Europe in Bruges, Belgium starting next year.

The changing of the guard is the last element of the new EU team.

The European Parliament held elections in May, while the new European Commission began work on 1 ...