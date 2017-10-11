Wednesday

11th Oct 2017

  1. News
  2. Beyond Brussels

Spanish PM opens small window for talks

  • Rajoy: "The answer from the Catalan president will determine future events, in the next few days." (Photo: lamoncloa.gob.es)

By

Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy opened up to a possible reform of Spain's regional system, on Wednesday (11 October), while threatening to suspend Catalonia's autonomy if the region's leaders confirmed Wednesday's declaration of independence.

After an emergency cabinet meeting in the morning, Rajoy gave the Catalan government five days to "confirm whether or not it has declared independence."

  • Puigdemont said he is ready for a "dialogue without conditions". (Photo: Carles Puigdemon/Flickr)

On Tuesday evening, Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont signed a document proclaiming Catalonia's independence, but he said he would suspend its implementation and asked Rajoy to negotiate.

"The answer from the Catalan president will determine future events, in the next few days," Rajoy said in a TV address. 

The answer will determine whether he triggers Article 155 of the constitution, which would allow him to suspend the autonomy of Catalonia.

Later in the afternoon, Rajoy told the Congress of Deputies, the lower chamber of parliament, that "no mediation is possible between the democratic law and the disobedience and illegality."

He said that Catalonia's independence "will not be recognised by Europe, and everyone now knows that it will have serious consequences."

He said that "no European constitution recognises the right to self-determination" and that Catalonia's independence was "contrary to any standard of international law".

But Rajoy also recognised the need for dialogue "in a situation like this one."

"The framework of the living together can be improved, but in the framework of the existing institutions," he said, opening the door to a reform of the 1978 Spanish constitution.

"It is not a perfect law and it can be modified," he noted.

Rajoy got support from the leader of the opposition, Pedro Sanchez.

"We go with the president of the government in his request for clarification and get out of the swamp in which the president [of the Catalan government Carles] Puigdemont has put Catalan politics," the leader of the Socialist Party said on Wednesday.

Sanchez also agreed with Rajoy to "activate" a parliamentary committee to evaluate Spain's regional autonomy system and start a debate on constitutional reform after a six-month cooling off period.

Rajoy is trying to "pass the ball to the Catalan government" by asking whether independence was really declared, said Jaume Lopez, a professor of political science at Barcelona's Pompeu Fabre University.

"This way, Rajoy tries to make the implementation of the article 155 automatic," he told EUobserver.

The Spanish and Catalan leaders "are mutually passing the ball to position themselves without entering into the question of how to solve this," he said.

"By offering negotiations they are talking about the context but not the question itself," he pointed out.

Constant contact with Rajoy

The EU reacted cautiously to the latest developments in the crisis.

The college of EU commissioners discussed the issue "briefly" during its weekly meeting on Wednesday morning, its vice president Valdis Dombrovskis said.

He told reporters that the EU executive "is following closely the situation in Spain and reiterates its earlier call for full respect of the Spanish constitutional order."

He added that the commission's president Jean-Claude Juncker was "in constant contact" with Rajoy.

In Berlin, German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel said "a solution can only be found through talks on the basis of the rule of law and within the framework of the Spanish constitution".

"A unilateral declaration of Catalonian independence would be irresponsible," he warned.

The EU reaction had "the effect of cold water" for Catalans, Lopez said.  On Tuesday, European Council president Donald Tusk had called on Rajoy to "look for dialogue" because "the force of arguments is always better than the argument of force."

Cold water

"Yesterday it seemed like the EU opened up a bit, but now it has gone back to what it was a few days ago," Lopez, the political analyst, said.

"Tusk's message was in part used to justify the suspension [of independence], in order to answer what appeared to be a conditional request with possible positive effect," he said.

But calls from Puigdemont for the EU to get "deeply involved" and facilitate a dialogue fell flat.

"This will have its effect on the public opinion about sovereignty," Lopez said.

In Brussels, even the most critical voices of the Spanish leader have refrained for calling for an EU mediation.

Marina Albiol, an MEP from the Spanish United Left party said that the EU should "decide on which side" it is - "the side of dialogue or the side of violence" - but that it had only "the possibility to force dialogue".

"I have no illusion, nor hope. I don't believe that EU institutions are neutral," said Miguel Urban, another MEP, from the radical-left Podemos party.

Individual solutions

Their leader in the GUE/NGL group in the European Parliament, German MEP Gabi Zimmer, insisted that "the EU cannot tell member states which kind of constitution they should have".

"There is no clear answer to what to do," she said, rejecting comparisons with previous situations in Scotland, the Basque country, or Kosovo. "We have to find individual solutions."

In Barcelona, Puigdemont said that he was ready for a "dialogue without conditions".

He said representatives of the Catalan and Spanish government should sit together to choose a mediator.

"Catalan supporters of independence were divided" by Puigdemont's stopping short of declaring independence, political scientist Lopez said.

He noted that "the unity of the separatists does not just depend on Puigdemont and his government but also on the reaction of the [central] state."

"An implementation of article 155 will only unite them again," he said.

Site Section

  1. Beyond Brussels

Related stories

  1. Catalan leader postpones independence
  2. Catalan leaders ponder risks of independence
  3. MEPs to show understanding for Rajoy at Catalonia debate
  4. EU urges Spanish and Catalan leaders to talk
Catalan leader postpones independence

Carles Puigdemont said that Catalonia "has won the right to be independent" but suspended any unilateral declaration of independence in a plea for dialogue.

EU urges Spanish and Catalan leaders to talk

MEPs and the European Commission have called on Mariano Rajoy and Carles Puigdemont to "sit together" and find a way out of the crisis over the push for the region's independence, and ruled out any mediation.

Defenders of Spain's unity fight back

Hundreds of thousands demonstrated over the weekend against Catalonia's independence and for a dialogue between Madrid and Barcelona, while pressure is mounting on Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont not to declare independence.

Catalan separatists under pressure from business

Catalonia's independence plans have come under more pressure from the financial sector, with banks deciding to move their HQ and ratings agencies downgrading the region's notation.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. CECEE-Privacy Regulation – Hands off M2M Communication!
  2. ILGA-EuropeHealth4LGBTI: Reducing Health Inequalities Experienced by LGBTI People
  3. EU2017EEEHealth: A Tool for More Equal Health
  4. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Tourism a Key Driver for Job Creation and Enhanced Competitiveness
  5. Swedish EnterprisesConnected Consumers: Risk or Opportunity? 11 October at Thon Hotel EU
  6. CECENon-Harmonised Homologation of Mobile Machinery Costs € 90 Million per Year
  7. ILGA-EuropeMass Detention of Azeri LGBTI People - the LGBTI Community Urgently Needs Your Support
  8. European Free AllianceCatalans Have Won the Right to Have an Independent State
  9. ECR GroupBrexit: Delaying the Start of Negotiations Is Not a Solution
  10. EU2017EEPM Ratas in Poland: "We Enjoy the Fruits of European Cooperation Thanks to Solidarity"
  11. Mission of China to the EUChina and UK Discuss Deepening of Global Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
  12. Center for Data InnovationEvent 10 October: Discuss How EU Countries Can Build a Thriving Data Economy

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceEHLA Joins Commissioners Navracsics, Andriukaitis and Hogan at EU Week of Sport
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council Representative Office Opens in Brussels to Foster Better Cooperation
  3. UNICEFSocial Protection in the Contexts of Fragility & Forced Displacement
  4. CESIJoin CESI@Noon on October 18 and Debate On: 'European Defence Union: What Next?'
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Innovation House Opens in New York to Support Start-Ups
  6. ILGA EuropeInternational Attention Must Focus on LGBTI People in Azerbaijan After Police Raids
  7. European Jewish CongressStrong Results of Far Right AfD Party a Great Concern for Germans and European Jews
  8. EU2017EEEU Finance Ministers Agreed to Develop New Digital Taxation Rules
  9. Mission of China to the EUGermany Stands Ready to Deepen Cooperation With China
  10. World VisionFirst Ever Young People Consultation to Discuss the Much Needed Peace in Europe
  11. European Jewish CongressGermany First Country to Adopt Working Definition of Antisemitism
  12. EU2017EEFour Tax Initiatives to Modernise the EU's Tax System