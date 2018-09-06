Thursday

6th Sep 2018

  1. News
  2. Beyond Brussels

Migration is 'mother of all problems', says German interior minister

  • The Bavarian christian-democrat of Horst Seehofer (c) distants itself from chancellor Merkel (Photo: Blu News)

By

Migration is "the mother of all problems", German interior minister Horst Seehofer is reported to have said on Wednesday (5 September).

According to Die Welt and Bild newspapers, Seehofer made the statement at a closed-doors meeting with members of his Christian-Social Union (CSU) party, the Bavarian branch of chancellor Angela Merkel CDU party.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Eszter Zalan

Why join?

Watch our reporter Eszter Zalan explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

The CSU is holding a two-day congress in Neuhardenberg, near Berlin, about a month before regional elections, on 14 October.

With the CSU set to lose ground to the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), Seehofer's comments demonstrate the party's attempt to appear tougher than the AfD and to distinguish itself from Merkel.

Speaking to party members, Seehofer expressed sympathy for people in Chemnitz who protested against migration in the wake of the murder of a German, allegedly by a Syrian and an Iraqi. 

The protests included demonstrations by neo-Nazi groups and violence against foreign-looking people.

The interior minister said he understood that people were "troubled" and "outraged" by the murder.

"People have to know that we understand such indignation after such a brutal crime," he said. He added that the crime was "in no way an appeal to violence", however.

Also speaking in Neuhardenberg, the CSU group's chief in the Bundestag, Alexander Dobrindt, said that "the issues of security, order and migration [were] central".

The campaign line follows a showdown between Seehofer and Merkel earlier this year, over refugees coming to Germany, in which the interior minister had threatened to resign if borders were not made secure.

The CSU, which last year invited Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban to its meeting, an opponent of Merkel's EU policies, is also provoking the chancellor this year.

It invited the US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, a close ally to US president Donald Trump, who said earlier this year that he wanted to "empower other conservatives throughout Europe".

According to the Handelsblatt daily, the CSU meeting's draft closing statement said that "no country [other than the US] is as close to us culturally, historically, and economically."

By contrast, last year's CDU election programme had removed traditional references to the US as a "friend".

Contrary to Merkel's opinion that Europe can no longer rely on the US and must "take its destiny into its own hands," the statement also said that "Europe shouldn't become a counterweight to the US; rather, the US and Europe should together be a counterweight to those who undermine our Western values."

The CSU is the party of Manfred Weber, the leader of the centre-right group in the European Parliament, who announced on Wednesday that he was a candidate to become president of the European Commission next year.

Site Section

  1. Beyond Brussels

Related stories

  1. Seehofer tells Merkel, Italy and Greece to solve migration row
  2. German conservative to run for Juncker's job
  3. Chemnitz neo-Nazis pose questions for Germany
German conservative to run for Juncker's job

Manfred Weber, leader of the largest, centre-right group in the EP, has announced his bid to succeed Juncker at the helm of the European Commission. But his lack of experience and handling of Hungary's Orban are already raising questions.

Chemnitz neo-Nazis pose questions for Germany

UN human rights commissioner urged EU leaders to condemn violence that recalled the 1930s, but the local situation in former East Germany does not apply to the whole country.

Puigdemont reclaims Catalonia's leadership

Back in Belgium after Spain lifted a European Arrest Warrant against him, the separatist former leader wants to be the real power behind the region's government and a new push for independence.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs.
  2. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  3. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  4. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  5. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  6. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  7. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  8. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  10. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  12. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation

Latest News

  1. Migration is 'mother of all problems', says German interior minister
  2. German conservative to run for Juncker's job
  3. Weber in balancing act en route to Berlaymont
  4. Europeans also seek EU asylum
  5. Anti-migrant militias spring up in central Europe
  6. Selmayr's stealth promotion was wrong, EU watchdog says
  7. Danish bank scandal grows to 'gigantic' proportions
  8. Juncker's rules on GMOs going nowhere soon

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us