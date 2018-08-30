Italy forces migrant boats onto EU defence agenda

Italy is planning to hijack an EU meeting on the Western Balkans to talk about migrant boats instead.

Elisabetta Trenta, its defence minister, splashed her ideas on social media on Wednesday (29 August), saying she was going to Vienna with "a proposal to modify the rules of the Sophia mission".

Sophia is the EU's anti-migrant smuggling naval operation in the Mediterranean.

Thursday's defence ministers' meeting, hosted by the Austrian EU presidency, was meant to hold inform...