EU ships should rotate disembarkation ports, Italian defence minister Trenta said (Photo: Ministero Difesa)

Italy forces migrant boats onto EU defence agenda

Migration
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Italy is planning to hijack an EU meeting on the Western Balkans to talk about migrant boats instead.

Elisabetta Trenta, its defence minister, splashed her ideas on social media on Wednesday (29 August), saying she was going to Vienna with "a proposal to modify the rules of the Sophia mission".

Sophia is the EU's anti-migrant smuggling naval operation in the Mediterranean.

Thursday's defence ministers' meeting, hosted by the Austrian EU presidency, was meant to hold inform...

Migration

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU ships should rotate disembarkation ports, Italian defence minister Trenta said (Photo: Ministero Difesa)

Migration

