EU asylum claims drop, Germany registers most

Germany last year registered almost twice as many asylum applications as any other EU state, followed by Italy and France.

A report out Monday (18 June) by the Malta-based European Asylum Support Agency (Easo) says some 222,560 applications were lodged in Germany in 2017, followed by Italy at 128,850 and France with just over 100,000.

The German figure represents a 70 percent decrease when compared to 2016 after some one million had entered the country.

The total number of ...