Separation of powers instead of 'Spitzenkandidat' process

With less than a year to go until the European elections, political groups are about to nominate their so-called Spitzenkandidat, or 'lead candidate'.
They want to make it a habit that the Spitzenkandidat of the largest political group becomes the president of the European Commission.
As a result, because the commission will be led by a political candidate, it instantly becomes more political. But is that the desired effec...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.