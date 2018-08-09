Ad
Operation Sophia. More than 721 deaths at sea were registered over June and July 2018 alone, despite a sharp drop in crossings. (Photo: EUNAVFOR MED Operation Sophia)

Migrant death rate spikes despite EU 'safety' priority

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (8 August) said its main objective in Libya is to protect migrants following a surge in deaths of people attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea.

"Our main objective is to protect migrants and that is the main reason to train the Libyan coastguards," a commission spokesman told reporters in Brussels.

More than 721 deaths at sea were registered over June and July 2018 alone, despite a sharp drop in crossings. Amnesty International says the dea...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

