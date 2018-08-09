Migrant death rate spikes despite EU 'safety' priority

The European Commission on Wednesday (8 August) said its main objective in Libya is to protect migrants following a surge in deaths of people attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea.

"Our main objective is to protect migrants and that is the main reason to train the Libyan coastguards," a commission spokesman told reporters in Brussels.

More than 721 deaths at sea were registered over June and July 2018 alone, despite a sharp drop in crossings. Amnesty International says the dea...