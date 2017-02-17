Ad
Le Pen's use of her bodyguard and personal assistant in the European Parliament could be misappropriation of funds or fraud. (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Le Pen used 'fake' EU parliament jobs

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen allegedly used fake job contracts for two of her assistants in the European Parliament, according to a report by the EU anti-fraud body, Olaf.

A three-month contract, signed in October 2011 by Le Pen for Thierry Legier, her bodyguard, could constitute a "misappropriation of funds, or fraud and use of fraud", the European Anti-Fraud Office (Olaf) said in a report handed to French judges last year and revealed by French media on Thursday (16 February)...

