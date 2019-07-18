Timmermans trolls 'idiot' Brexit negotiators

Britain's Brexit negotiators behaved "like idiots", a senior EU figure has said, amid both comical and "terrifying" scenes in London.

The self-admittedly "harsh" language came from Dutch European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans in a BBC interview recorded earlier this year, which is to be broadcast on Thursday (18 July).

Boris Johnson's ally claimed Britain would be £80bn better off in a no-deal exit (Photo: UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office)

"I saw him [former British Brexit negotiator David Davis] not coming, not negotiating, grandstanding elsewhere [and] I thought, 'Oh my God, they haven't got a plan'," Timmermans said.

"It's like Lance Corporal Jones, you know, 'Don't panic, don't panic!' Running around like idiots," the EU commissioner added, referring to a British TV comedy character.

Britain's potential new prime minister Boris Johnson also came in for criticism.

"I have always had the impression he is playing games," Timmermans said.

Laughter did ripple in the audience in London earlier this week when Johnson held up a smoked fish at a debate.

"If you want to understand why it is we must leave the EU ... I want you to consider this kipper," he said.

EU rules meant the fish had to be shipped with a plastic "ice pillow", Johnson claimed, in what "massively increased" costs due to "Brussels bureaucrats".

"Ladies and gentlemen, when we come out, we'll be able to ... end this damaging regulatory overkill", he said.

"We need to get on and get out of the EU on 31 October," he added.

Johnson is odds-on to beat his only rival, Jeremy Hunt, to become Britain's next prime minister in a Conservative party vote on 22 July.

And it was "pure silliness" to think the British economy might tank if Britain left the EU with no deal, a Johnson ally, Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, also said this week.

The UK would be £80bn (€89bn) better off if it just left, Rees-Mogg claimed.

"Terrifying that someone this close to a potential future government can think we'd actually be better off by adding barriers to access to our largest market," the British finance minister, Philip Hammond, retorted on social media.

The British economy, the world's fifth largest, would slip into recession in 2020 and shrink by three percent in a no-deal exit, British national forecaster, the Office for Budget Responsibility, also said on Thursday.

A "harder Brexit" could see the British pound fall to parity with the US dollar in its worst drop since the 1980s, US investment bank Morgan Stanley added.

British politics

Timmermans' "idiots" and Johnson's populist tricks come in a political scene which has "gone down the wrong path", the outgoing British prime minister, Theresa May, warned in a speech on Wednesday.

"One which believes that if you simply assert your view loud enough and long enough you will get your way in the end," she added.

There was "a very ugly form of nationalism developing", David Melding, a Welsh MP said, which "suddenly turns any failure on the part of the UK government to somehow be the fault of Johnnie European foreigner".

For his part, Michel Barnier, the EU's Brexit negotiator, told the BBC interviewers the EU was better prepared for a no-deal scenario than the UK.

"We've never been impressed by such a threat. It's not useful to use it", Barnier said on Johnson's main pledge - to leave the EU on 31 October no matter what.

Selmayr's new deal

The BBC interview, parts of which were shared with other media, will also give behind-the-scenes glimpses into the EU talks.

At one point, Martin Selmayr, the European Commission's top civil servant, told David Lidington, a senior British minister, that the UK should freeze Brexit for five years and do a new deal to stay in, the BBC report says.

"Martin sort of said: 'Look, why don't we have a deal whereby we just put all this on ice for five years? Let's see how things go, let's get the UK involved with France and Germany, let's see how the dust settles and let's talk about whether we can come to a new deal for Europe'," Lidington told the BBC.