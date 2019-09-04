Wednesday

4th Sep 2019

  1. News
  2. Brexit

Brexit delay, snap elections? Fresh chaos erupts in UK

  • British prime minister Boris Johnson (r) with EU leaders at a summit in France last weekend (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

By

British MPs will vote on Wednesday (4 September) whether to delay Brexit once again, but the government aims to call an election to stop them.

The motion up for Wednesday's vote says Britain should ask the EU to postpone Brexit day from 31 October to 31 January 2020, unless MPs back a new withdrawal deal or a no-deal exit before the end of October.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

The new vote comes after opposition MPs together with 21 rebels from the ruling Conservative party defeated prime minister Boris Johnson's plan to stop parliament having a say on Brexit, by 328 votes to 321 on Tuesday evening.

Johnson reacted by promising to call an election on 15 October in the hope of winning a popular mandate to leave on 31 October no matter what.

He also punished his rebels, which included senior figures such as former finance minister Philip Hammond and former law lord David Gauke, by expelling them from the Tory party.

The prime minister said he would "never" ask the EU for another delay because that would "hand control of the negotiations to the EU".

"The people of this country will have to choose," he said.

Conservative peers in the House of Lords also pledged to table scores of amendments to the Brexit delay motion in order to filibuster its final adoption.

But opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said parliament would fight Johnson on his snap election call, which requires a two-thirds majority, unless the Brexit delay bill was passed first.

"Get the bill through first in order to take no-deal off the table," Corbyn said.

Some Tory rebels later went on air to criticise Johnson's handling of the situation.

The party had "been taken over by a rather knockabout sort of character [Johnson], who's got this bizarre crash-it-through philosophy ... a cabinet which is the most rightwing cabinet any Conservative party has ever produced," Ken Clarke, who had been a Tory MP until Tuesday, told the BBC.

But Johnson loyalists are calling the delay motion a "shameful document" that could cause a "permanent cancellation of Brexit".

Johnson will be back in parliament at noon for his first-ever prime minister's questions ahead of the voting.

His finance minister, Sajid Javid, will, the same day, reveal a new budget for 2020-2021.

The government had earlier promised to spend £6.2bn [€6.8bn] to cushion the blow of a no-deal exit.

But a new report by Unctad, the UN's trade agency, out on Tuesday said a crash-out would cost the UK $16bn [€15bn] in lost EU sales due to higher tariffs alone.

And it added that "these losses would be much greater because of non-tariff measures, border controls, and consequent disruption of existing UK-EU production networks".

For its part, the EU aims to unveil its no-deal emergency plans in Brussels also on Wednesday.

These are to include payments from the European Solidarity Fund, normally reserved for natural disasters, and from the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund, according to a document seen by the Reuters news agency.

They will also include "flexible solutions" on letting EU countries pay out state aid to stricken companies.

Irish reaction

The Irish finance minister Paschal Donohoe indicated on Tuesday that the EU might not accept a new 31 January deadline and might push for a longer extension instead.

"The European Council and the European Commission have said that were another extension to be looked for, there would have to be a very significant political rationale for it and it is yet to be seen what that rationale would be," he told Irish broadcaster RTE.

The US vice-president, Mike Pence, who was in Dublin at the time, said he was "confident that if both parties [the EU and UK] will come to the table and negotiate in good faith we truly believe that by the end of October a deadline can be met with Brexit".

Johnson is due to meet Irish leader Leo Varadkar next week to discuss ways to keep open the Irish border while ditching EU customs rules - the main sticking point in previous Brexit agreements.

But Varadkar quashed the idea that he might do a side-deal with Johnson, bypassing EU concerns.

"We don't negotiate bilaterally," Varadkar said.

Site Section

  1. Brexit

Related stories

  1. Brexit: More talks, less certainty than ever
  2. Wonky bananas and legal delusions in the Brexit camp
  3. Lagarde and Brexit centre stage This WEEK

Agenda

Lagarde and Brexit centre stage This WEEK

The ECB's possible next chief will appear before the EU parliament, as political life resumes in Brussels. In London, MPs could mount a no-confidence vote against Johnson.

News in Brief

  1. Italy has new government, after Five Star Movement 'yes'
  2. Italy nominates Gentiloni as last EU commissioner
  3. EU to set up border control force of 10,000 guards by 2027
  4. North Macedonia expects EU accession talks date in October
  5. British PM under fire in Brexit debate
  6. MP defection costs UK PM Johnson his majority
  7. Report: Brexit talks a 'sham', says Johnson advisor
  8. Orban's party pulls EU parliament candidate

Opinion

How Brexit may harm the new EU parliament

British plans to - maybe - take part in EU elections risk legal chaos in the next European Parliament, which could be resolved only by treaty change - an unlikely prospect.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  5. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  7. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  8. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  9. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  10. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North

Latest News

  1. Brexit delay, snap elections? Fresh chaos erupts in UK
  2. Nato finds EU election manipulation 'loopholes'
  3. Why Germany must spend to beat the eurosceptics
  4. Hungary tops EU anti-fraud investigation list
  5. Spanish PM hopes to avoid election with 300-point plan
  6. Wonky bananas and legal delusions in the Brexit camp
  7. Johnson threatens rebel Tory MPs with snap election
  8. French MPs criticise Catalonia situation ahead of verdict

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  3. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  4. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  7. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  12. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us