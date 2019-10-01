Tuesday

1st Oct 2019

  1. News
  2. Brexit

Leaked British customs plan is 'non-starter', Ireland says

  • British border posts were flashpoint for sectarian violence prior to the Good Friday pact (Photo: henrikjon)

By

Britain is to propose creating new customs checkpoints near the Irish border, leaked proposals say, in an idea immediately rubbished by Ireland.

The checkpoints are to be called "inland customs clearance sites", according to one of four informal British documents recently sent to the European Commission and seen by Irish broadcaster RTE.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

There would be ten or so of them on the Irish side and another ten in Northern Ireland, all situated about 5-10km away from the border itself.

Traders would lodge declarations with national authorities on what goods they were to bring across.

Selected trucks would then be checked and cleared by customs authorities either at the traders' premises or at the "inland" checkpoints.

And the trucks would be fitted with GPS devices so that authorities on both sides could track their movements in real time.

Traders could also speed up bureaucracy by applying to become registered "consigners" or "consignees" and sign bonds with a financial institution to guarantee that they had paid customs duty, excise, and VAT and that their consignments would stick to pre-agreed routes.

And large companies could apply to become "authorised economic operators", minimising paperwork still further.

The proposal is designed to replace the so-called "backstop" - an existing plan for the UK to stay inside the EU's customs union until such time as an alternative solution was found to keep the border open.

The British parliament has rejected the idea three times already under former prime minister Theresa May on grounds it would impinge on British sovereignty.

But Ireland and the EU have also rejected anything that would resemble the kind of hard border which existed on the island of Ireland before the Good Friday peace agreement in 1998, which ended decades of sectarian violence, including terrorist attacks on British border posts.

And Ireland swiftly rejected the ideas leaked to RTE on the same grounds.

"Non-paper = non-starter. Time the EU had a serious proposal from the UK government if a Brexit deal is to be achievable in October," Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said on Monday, referring to the informal British proposal, called a "non-paper" in diplomatic jargon.

Northern Ireland and Ireland "deserve better", he added.

The opposition Fianna Fail party called the British idea "a border with a buffer zone" and something which "we cannot tolerate on our island".

The nationalist Sinn Fein party called it "vexatious and almost menacing" as well as "further evidence of Tory recklessness and belligerence towards Ireland", referring to Britain's ruling Conservative party.

Coveney, who met with the EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels on Monday, also said "until there is a serious proposal in writing ... then the gaps that are wide at the moment will remain. And time is running out" before the 31 October Brexit deadline.

"An extension [of the deadline] is preferable to no deal," he added.

"It's the UK's responsibility to come forward with legally-operational solutions that are compatible with the [existing] withdrawal agreement," European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva also said in Brussels on Monday.

"The commission is, and remains, open to examine whether such proposals meet the objectives of the backstop," she added.

For his part, British prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to send a formal legal proposal to Brussels after the Conservative party conference in Manchester in the UK ends on Thursday.

He will then try to seek agreement from the 27 other EU leaders at a summit in the EU capital on 17 October.

"I'm cautiously optimistic. We have made some pretty big moves, we are waiting to see whether our European friends will help us and whether we can find the right landing zone," he said in Manchester on Monday.

Designed to fail?

But question marks remain on whether he seriously believes that such drastic changes to the backstop plan have any chance of gaining accord, or whether his proposal is designed to fail, prompting a no-deal exit which his government could blame on the EU.

The British parliament has passed a law, called the Benn Act, saying Johnson would have to ask the EU for an extension of the 31 October deadline if he failed to clinch an agreement.

"My view is the Benn Act works, that the government will be compelled to seek and Article 50 extension and if the prime minister doesn't want to do that then he will have to resign," Dominic Grieve, Britain's former attorney general, said, referring to the EU treaty article which governs the Brexit process.

If Johnson refused to extend the date or to resign then he would be "taken to court" and forced out of office, Grieve noted.

And if a general election was held in the wake of a no-deal Brexit, then the Conservative party would find itself hammered in the polls due to the economic damage that would cause, David Gauke, Britain's former justice minister, also warned.

The party "would own a no-deal Brexit and if it is anything like as bad as the consensus view on the impact of the economy, we would be out on our ear at the next election," Gauke said.

"I worry delivering no-deal would create the circumstances in which a hard-left Labour Party could win a majority," he added, referring to Britain's main opposition party.

Site Section

  1. Brexit

Related stories

  1. Brexit Party MEPs have biggest side earnings
  2. Blocking Brexit will boost the far-right
  3. Juncker: No-deal Brexit 'palpable'
Brexit Party MEPs have biggest side earnings

Brexit Party MEPs lead the European Parliament pack in terms of earnings from side jobs, collected on top of their monthly EU salaries. Transparency International, which uncovered the findings, says an ethics body is needed to prevent conflicts of interest.

Opinion

Blocking Brexit will boost the far-right

Mainstream British politicians have a responsibility to find ways how to counter the growing far-right extremist threat. Overturning Brexit will only serve to intensify it.

Juncker: No-deal Brexit 'palpable'

EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said he is not emotionally attached to the Irish backstop, but workable solutions are required to keep the peace on the island.

Johnson attacks court and MPs as he pushes for election

British prime minister Boris Johnson called on the opposition to either stop trying to prevent the government going for a no-deal Brexit, or call for an election. He also declared the Supreme Court's ruling was wrong.

Johnson plans UK snap election again, minister says

British prime minister Boris Johnson flew back to London on Wednesday as the parliament reconvened. The government plans an early election, while MPs are still keen to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

Johnson flies home from NY early after UK court verdict

Prime minister Boris Johnson to fly back from UN meeting in New York a day early, after the UK supreme court ruled that the suspension of parliament was unlawful - and all major opposition parties call for Johnson's resignation.

News in Brief

  1. Italy finds €23bn and avoids VAT rise
  2. Hungary nominates EU ambassador as new commissioner
  3. Albania and North Macedonia to start EU accession talks
  4. Hungary to stay in EU, Orban promises
  5. Belgium's Flemish parties agree coalition government
  6. EU presidency optimistic on linking budget to rule of law
  7. 400,000 Germans join VW emissions fraud lawsuit
  8. DUP blow to Johnson plan for Brexit backstop

Opinion

How Brexit may harm the new EU parliament

British plans to - maybe - take part in EU elections risk legal chaos in the next European Parliament, which could be resolved only by treaty change - an unlikely prospect.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  2. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  3. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  9. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  11. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  12. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions

Latest News

  1. Leaked British customs plan is 'non-starter', Ireland says
  2. Hogan sets out trade plans at commissioner grilling
  3. Tough questions for new EU 'development' commissioner
  4. High tension in Catalonia two years after referendum
  5. Belgium's EU nominee still embroiled in legal feud
  6. Greece migrant arrivals becoming 'unsustainable'
  7. MEPs again reject Romanian, Hungarian 'commissioners'
  8. Two nominees cleared of fraud on eve of EU hearings

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  2. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  7. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  8. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  11. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us