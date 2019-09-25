Automation threat to jobs will hit EU unevenly

A report has found that new technologies have the potential "to displace some workers from their tasks, even causing some jobs to disappear entirely" affecting the work nature of millions of jobs in Europe.
The jobs most likely to be affected by new technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics, are those that require low levels of education, involve routine tasks, are predictive or do not involve complex social interaction, says Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.