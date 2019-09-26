MEPs block Romanian and Hungarian 'commissioners'

The European Parliament's legal affairs committee found conflicts of interests with the commissioner designates from Romania and Hungary on Thursday (26 September) and blocked their nomination procedure.
It means that Rovana Plumb, nominated for the transport portfolio, and Laszlo Trocsanyi, nominated to be enlargement commissioner, cannot proceed to the next phase of the hearings at the European Parliament.
The legal commi...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
