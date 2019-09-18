Revanchist Russia continues to rewrite European history

The Soviet Union never invaded Poland in World War Two, Russia has claimed, in a new version of history with disturbing parallels for modern times.
The Russian foreign ministry published its latest statement on WW2 on Facebook on Tuesday (17 September) - 80 years after Soviet forces entered and occupied parts of Poland.
They did it on the basis of a secret protocol to carve up eastern Europe in the so-called Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact with Nazi Germany.
The Russian occupati...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.