Soviet foreign minister Vyacheslav Molotov signs pact with Nazi Germany in August 1939 (Photo: nara.gov)

Revanchist Russia continues to rewrite European history

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Soviet Union never invaded Poland in World War Two, Russia has claimed, in a new version of history with disturbing parallels for modern times.

The Russian foreign ministry published its latest statement on WW2 on Facebook on Tuesday (17 September) - 80 years after Soviet forces entered and occupied parts of Poland.

They did it on the basis of a secret protocol to carve up eastern Europe in the so-called Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact with Nazi Germany.

The Russian occupati...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

