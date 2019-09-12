Why I'm voting against the von der Leyen commission

President Ursula von der Leyen's preferred rhetoric during the reveal of her proposed Commission is a far cry from the alluring language she imploringly employed when pressing the European Parliament for its support just two months ago.
Rather than committing towards creating an inclusive, compassionate Europe centred around equality and humanity, von der Leyen has shown her shameful hand by establishing an office for "protecting our Eu...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Magid Magid is a British-Somali MEP from the Green party, representing Yorkshire and the Humber in the north of England.
Magid Magid is a British-Somali MEP from the Green party, representing Yorkshire and the Humber in the north of England.