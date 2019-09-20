Ad
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen's candidates will face public hearings starting on 30 September (Photo: European Commission)

Nine EU 'commissioners' asked to clarify declarations

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Nine EU commissioner candidates have been taken to task for incomplete financial declarations by the European Parliament's (EP) legal affairs committee.

The revelation, made by French left-wing MEP Manon Aubry, on Twitter on Thursday (19 September) did not name names.

But eight of them were listed by Pol...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen's candidates will face public hearings starting on 30 September (Photo: European Commission)

