Europe goes to New York This WEEK

Several EU leaders and top commissioners will leave the old continent this week to attend the UN general assembly and a climate summit in New York.
Iran is set to dominate the yearly UN circus of global diplomacy amid an exchange of military threats between US president Donald Trump, the host, and Iranian president Hassan Rouhani, who plans to travel to the American city.
But climate-related and personal insults could also fly between Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and Frenc...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
