Johnson attacks court and MPs as he pushes for election

A belligerent British prime minister Boris Johnson went on the attack on Wednesday night (26 September) in a heated debate in the House of Commons.
Johnson criticised the Supreme Court's decision that on Tuesday found him breaking the law by suspending parliament in the run-up to the UK's exit from the EU on 31 October.
Johnson, after returning early from the UN general assembly's meeting in New York, refused to resign or apologise following the court decision and challenged the ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.