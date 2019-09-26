Johnson attacks court and MPs as he pushes for election

A belligerent British prime minister Boris Johnson went on the attack on Wednesday night (26 September) in a heated debate in the House of Commons.

Johnson criticised the Supreme Court's decision that on Tuesday found him breaking the law by suspending parliament in the run-up to the UK's exit from the EU on 31 October.

Johnson, after returning early from the UN general assembly's meeting in New York, refused to resign or apologise following the court decision and challenged the ...