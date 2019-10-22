Tuesday

22nd Oct 2019

  1. News
  2. Brexit

MPs vote on Johnson's latest push for Brexit deal

By

British prime minister Boris Johnson will, on Tuesday (22 October), urge British legislators to back his Brexit bill to allow the UK to leave the EU on 31 October.

The European Parliament, in the meantime, is awaiting developments in the British parliament before itself ratifying the new withdrawal agreement.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

EU countries are also holding off on granting a Brexit delay, as requested earlier by Johnson.

In Westminster, MPs are to vote on whether to back Johnson's 110-page withdrawal agreement bill, which enshrines the Brexit deal into domestic law and which was published on Monday.

They will also vote on whether to approve an intensive three-day timetable to consider the detailed legislation that underpins the accord and to ram it through the House of Commons by Thursday.

The latest vote follows two Johnson fiascos in Westminster since he struck the new accord at an EU summit last week.

On Saturday, MPs declined to back the deal in principle in what was called a "meaningful vote", until they had seen the detailed legislation.

On Monday, the parliament speaker also declined to hold a second meaningful vote on grounds it would have been "repetitive and disorderly" to do the same as on Saturday.

Opposition MPs are still saying that three days are not enough time to scrutinise the legal details of the deal properly.

But the government says that if MPs support the Brexit bill they must support the tight timetable at the same time.

According to the 110-page bill published by the government on Monday, MPs will also have the opportunity to vote on the government's mandate to negotiate a future trade deal with the EU.

And ministers will have to seek the parliament's support if they want to diverge from EU standards in future.

EU waiting

For their part, the leaders of the European Parliament have decided to wait for the ratification process in the UK before MEPs hold a final vote on the new Brexit agreement.

"On Thursday, the conference of presidents will again discuss the latest state of play, we will continue to act in a calm, responsible manner and move forward rapidly when needed. This is our duty," EU parliament president David Sassoli said in a statement on Monday.

MEPs on the constitutional affairs committee have started to examine the agreement, Sassoli added, saying "parliament will be the final actor to have its say on this matter".

While the next plenary meeting of the parliament is in mid-November, beyond the Brexit deadline, an extraordinary session could still be held before 31 October.

The UK's internal struggle to pass the deal has raised again the prospect of a delay to the UK leaving the EU.

Germany's economic affairs minister Peter Altmaier said that he supported a Brexit extension.

"We have already twice agreed to an extension. I have repeatedly said as my own opinion I am not ideologically opposed to extending again a few days or a few weeks if you then get a good solution that excludes a hard Brexit," Altmaier was quoted as saying by Reuters, referring to a no-deal Brexit.

France's EU affairs minister, Amelie de Montchalin, also said Paris was willing to again extend Brexit, but that the onus was on the British government now to pass the deal or justify a delay.

"What is certain is that we need a yes or a no before October 31. We need clarity. There cannot be a new delay without it being justified," she said.

Site Section

  1. Brexit

Related stories

  1. EU leaders back Brexit deal as Johnson faces Westminster
  2. New Brexit deal drops Irish border backstop
  3. Brexit deal now hinges on Northern Irish unionists
  4. UK opposition MPs attack new Brexit deal
New Brexit deal drops Irish border backstop

The EU and the UK has agreed to a revised Brexit deal that drops the contentious backstop on the island of Ireland, and "sqaures the circle" of keeping the Irish border open. EU leaders are expected to endorse it Thursday.

Brexit deal now hinges on Northern Irish unionists

Brexit negotiators held marathon talks but the Northern Irish unionists appear to be axing UK prime minister Boris Johnson's revised deal, as EU leaders gathered in Brussels to discuss Brexit but also other divisive, long-term issues.

Johnson finally unveils UK's Brexit border 'compromise'

British PM Boris Johnson proposes regulatory alignment between the EU and Northern Ireland to avoid most of the checks at the border, but wants the province to leave the EU's customs union when the UK does.

News in Brief

  1. Brexit is waste of time and energy, says Juncker
  2. Abortion and same-sex marriage become legal in Northern Ireland
  3. Germany wants internationally controlled zone in Syria
  4. EU parliament refuses to debate Catalonia
  5. Four businessmen charged in Slovak journalist murder
  6. Erdogan accuses EU of 'standing by terrorists' in Syria
  7. Migrants riot in Maltese camp
  8. Spanish PM refuses dialogue with Catalonia president

Opinion

How Brexit may harm the new EU parliament

British plans to - maybe - take part in EU elections risk legal chaos in the next European Parliament, which could be resolved only by treaty change - an unlikely prospect.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture
  3. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  4. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  5. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  7. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  11. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work

Latest News

  1. MPs vote on Johnson's latest push for Brexit deal
  2. Macron breaks Balkans promise in quest for EU dominance
  3. Snap elections in North Macedonia after EU rejection
  4. UK opposition MPs attack new Brexit deal
  5. Deep divisions on display over post-Brexit EU budget
  6. Juncker: 'Historic mistake' against Balkan EU hopefuls
  7. EU leaders spent just 12 minutes on climate
  8. Crunch Brexit vote in UK This WEEK

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us