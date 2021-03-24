Wednesday

24th Mar 2021

  1. News
  2. Climate Change

'Marked divergences' remain in CAP reform showdown

  • French agriculture minister Julien Denormandie (l) with Portuguese counterpart Maria do Céu Antunes. Some 14 member states, led by France, have called for a simplification of the CAP (Photo: European Union)

By

EU agriculture minister on Tuesday (23 March) discussed aspects of the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) reform that remain problematic - ahead of a so-called 'super trialogue' on the issue later this week.

The reform package, proposed by the European Commission back in 2018, includes regulations dealing specifically with national strategic plans, with financing, management and monitoring of the CAP, and common market organisation of agricultural projects.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The Portuguese EU Council presidency is the middleman in the three legislative proposals, but the European Parliament has one lead negotiator per each file.

Aiming to reach a compromise on the whole package reform by May, Lisbon has organised on Friday (26 March) a joint negotiation of the three regulations - the so-called 'super trialogue' - to allow an approximation of positions.

"We cannot keep our general approach untouched. If we do not find elements to move forward, we will not reach an agreement in this semester," Portuguese minister of agriculture, Maria do Céu Antunes, warned ministers.

Should the trialogues fail to reach a compromise soon, the new CAP rules might not come into force in 2023, Antunes previously warned. Meanwhile, transitional rules apply for this year and 2022.

"Maintaining this calendar [ie, agreement in May] is vital to leave sufficient time for member states to prepare CAP strategic plans by December 2021," EU commissioner for agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski told ministers.

"We need to focus on reaching an agreement, negotiation need to speed up and we need flexibility from all sides," he added.

More than 45 technical meetings and trilogue discussions have taken place so far, revealing "marked divergent positions" between members states and the European Parliament.

The CAP, which accounts for over €350bn of the next seven-year EU budget, is based on two big strands of payments: direct payments to farmers, and other support for rural development.

Under its proposal, the European Commission seeks to strengthen the CAP by establishing better targeting of support, prioritising small and medium-sized farms and encouraging young farmers to join the profession.

To do so, the EU executive proposed to introduce an obligatory reduction of payments (capping) and a mandatory payments scheme for small farmers, making sure that only "active farmers" receive support - ideas also supported by MEPs.

However, in October, member states decided to make all three initiatives voluntary.

Wojciechowski on Tuesday called on member states to reconsider their position and support the commission proposal, pointing out that "capping has as objective, supporting those in need".

Farmers - or just landowners?

Additionally, he said that it is important to have "a common denominator" to determine who the farmer is - ensuring necessary flexibility for member states.

"There are people that are not genuine farmers that are receiving money because they actually own land, and these people regard their farms as an investment," Wojciechowski told agriculture ministers.

"We need to make sure the money really ends up in the pocket of farmers," he added.

The Portuguese presidency is willing to maintain the council position on the voluntary aspect of these instruments. But it aims to reach a compromise on other issues, such as the definition of "active farmer", or increasing the income support for young farmers.

Eco-percentages

Additionally, a document about the state of play of the negotiations reveals that "further work is needed... on eco-schemes" - a percentage that determines how much money from the direct payments should flow into green projects in the agriculture sector.

Member states want to put aside 20 percent of direct payments for such mandatory eco-schemes, while MEPs require at least 30 percent.

Last week, the Committee of the Regions called for the objectives of the Green Deal and the Farm to Fork and Biodiversity strategies to be incorporated into the regulation on national strategic plans - making them binding, so all the member states are required to meet them by 2027.

Meanwhile, 14 member states, led by France, proposed allowing farmers to correct application errors made in good faith (including after deadlines) without being subjected to financial penalties.

This may include: forgetting to tick an aid application when it has been applied for previously, forgetting to send a supporting document, and failure to declare animal numbers for area-based payment aid with density livestock obligations.

This proposal is part of a position paper put forward by Austria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Romania, and Spain, which calls for a simplification of the CAP in general.

Site Section

  1. Climate Change

Related stories

  1. EU farming deal attacked by Green groups
  2. Von der Leyen warns CAP reform does not hit Green Deal
  3. Timmermans 'disappointed' with ongoing CAP reform
  4. Backroom deal will make CAP reform a catastrophic failure
EU farming deal attacked by Green groups

EU agriculture ministers at around 4am on Wednesday reached a common position on the bloc's farming policy post-2020, including ring-fencing part of the CAP budget for initiatives that protect the environment - but with much flexibility for member states.

Von der Leyen warns CAP reform does not hit Green Deal

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen voiced concerns about the bloc's ongoing reform of farming policy, saying some of the aspects of the European Council and Parliament's negotiating position are not aligned with the flagship Green Deal.

Timmermans 'disappointed' with ongoing CAP reform

For European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans, the Common Agricultural Policy has to answer to "higher expectations" on climate action, protection of biodiversity and environmental sustainability, while ensuring a fair income for all farmers.

Opinion

Backroom deal will make CAP reform a catastrophic failure

MEPs will vote this week on a supposedly historical reform of the Common Agricultural Policy, which accounts for over one-third of the EU's annual budget. But as it stands, it is set to become a historical failure of catastrophic proportions.

EU Commission 'failed' on assessing Mercosur trade deal

The EU Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly said the European Commission was guilty of "maladministration" by failing to make a timely assessment of any environmental impact from the EU-Mercosur trade deal before finalising negotiations in 2019.

Belgian authorities sued over 'inadequate' green targets

The NGO Klimaatzaak [Climate Case] is taking the Belgian, Flemish, Brussels and Walloon governments to court for breaching their climate obligations, arguing that inadequate climate policy constitutes a violation of standard of care, and human and children's rights.

News in Brief

  1. Saudi official threatened French UN investigator on Khashoggi
  2. US president Biden to join European summit
  3. Belgian emergency meeting on new corona measures
  4. Over 250 MEPs and MPs call for vaccine-patents waiver
  5. Spain to lift travel ban from UK
  6. France and Germany summon China's ambassadors
  7. Cyprus: EU draft report on Turkey 'totally unacceptable'
  8. Germany imposes strict lockdown over Easter

MEPs agree carbon border tax - heavy industries protected

Green groups warned that if heavy industry continues to receive free allowances even after a carbon border levy is in place, this would essentially be a double subsidy for those sectors. "The European Commission must correct this," the WWF warned.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

Latest News

  1. China and Russia seek allies against EU sanctions
  2. EU against 'outright ban' of vaccine exports before summit
  3. 'Marked divergences' remain in CAP reform showdown
  4. EU minimum wage directive risks legal quagmire
  5. Conflict of interest at heart of country-by-country reporting
  6. China-EU relations on knife-edge after sanctions
  7. Frontex redacts its hospitality spending figures
  8. Dozen EU states spell out 'Future of Europe' priorities

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us