Tuesday

8th Jun 2021

  1. News
  2. Climate Change

EU poised to begin handing out €17.5bn green transition fund

  • The Just Transition Fund will not support investments connected to nuclear power stations or fossil fuels, including natural gas (Photo: Nikon Ranger)

By

EU member states gave the final approval on Monday (7 June) to the €17.5bn Just Transition Fund, intended to support currently fossil fuel-dependent regions to green their economies.

This initiative is part of the efforts the EU is taking towards achieving climate-neutrality by 2050.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"The success of the European Green Deal rests on us mitigating the consequences for those most affected by the decarbonisation of the economy," said Portuguese planning minister Nelson de Souza, whose country currently holds the rotating EU Council presidency.

"The Just Transition Fund will provide much-needed support to companies and workers at local level," he added.

The Just Transition Fund is one of the three pillars of the so-called Just Transition Mechanism, designed to overcome the socioeconomic consequences of the green transition in territories which need to phase out the production and use of coal, lignite, peat and oil shale.

The other two pillars are a dedicated scheme under InvestEU and a public sector loan facility.

Both public and private projects supporting the decarbonisation of a fossil fuel-dependent region, including the retraining of affected workers, will be eligible for funding.

This fund will not support investment related to nuclear power stations or fossil fuels, including natural gas.

Monday's final approval paves the way for EU countries to start receiving the money - which is subjected to EU Commission approval of their transition plans. There is no deadline for such approval.

Poland, one of the most coal-dependent countries in the EU, is expected to receive the largest slice of the fund (€3.5bn), followed by Germany (€2.2m), Romania (€1.9m) and the Czech Republic (€1.4m).

However, the commission recently warned that the Polish region of Bogatynia risks not receiving any funding if the Polish authorities extend the life of a controversial open-pit coal mine in Turów until 2044.

'Too small'

In May 2020, the commission proposed increasing the Just Transition Fund from the initial budget of €7.5bn to €40bn. But then EU countries reduce it back to €17.5bn.

MEPs, for their part, advocated allocating €25bn for this programme.

However, the final agreement between MEPs and member states confirmed the budget of €17.5bn, made up by €7.5bn from the EU's budget for the period 2021-2027 and €10bn from the post-pandemic recovery fund.

The cuts have triggered concerns among EU lawmakers and environmental activists who considered the agreed amount "too small" for current needs.

"The Just Transition Fund is too small to finance the whole upfront cost of transition to climate neutrality. Luckily, it is not alone: all EU funds can and must pull in the same direction," said Katie Treadwell from the WWF Europe.

"The challenge is ensuring the money is spent well, [but] early signs are not showing much promise on that front," she added, calling on the EU executive to ensure that member states' plans are aligned with EU climate goals.

The commission will review the implementation of the Just Transition Fund by June 2025.

Site Section

  1. Climate Change

Related stories

  1. Poland's coal phase-out 'feasible' by 2035
  2. Poland keeps controversial mine open to 2044 despite lawsuit
  3. Poland and Germany get most from Green transition fund
Poland's coal phase-out 'feasible' by 2035

Poland's coal phaseout should take place by 2035 if the government does not interfere, according to a new report by environmental group Greenpeace Polska.

Hungary's nuclear power plant expansion unnerves Austria

The Austrian report, finding the Paks site lies on a seismic fault line, adds to existing concerns over safety issues on the expansion of the nuclear plant - a project pushed by the government of prime minister Viktor Orbán.

EU ambassadors divided over prolonging gas funding

EU ambassadors have failed to reach an agreement over whether cross-border natural gas projects should continue to receive EU funding, under the TEN-E regulation, which is currently under revision.

Portugal under fire for backtracking on gas funding

A group of member states is seeking to prolong EU funding for cross-border natural gas projects - contrary to the European Commission's plans to remove all support for such infrastructure, according to a draft document seen by EUobserver.

News in Brief

  1. Mladić in court for last time over war crimes
  2. EU and US 'shocked' by abuse of Afghan policewomen
  3. EU floats waiver on state aid for green energy
  4. Outdoor masks voluntary in Brussels after 9 June
  5. EU's Michel tells Putin to stop 'disruptive behaviour'
  6. Hungary may put Chinese university plan to referendum
  7. Slovakia starts vaccinating with Sputnik
  8. Greece's Mitsotakis and Turkey's Erdogan to meet in private

Portugal under fire for backtracking on gas funding

A group of member states is seeking to prolong EU funding for cross-border natural gas projects - contrary to the European Commission's plans to remove all support for such infrastructure, according to a draft document seen by EUobserver.

EU aims at 'zero pollution' in air, water and soil by 2050

The European Commission unveiled a plan to reduce pollution to levels that are no longer harmful to human health and natural ecosystems by 2050 - including reducing the number of premature deaths caused by air pollution by 55 percent.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. Germany and Hungary clash on EU-China relations
  2. Frontex 'own worst enemy', says EU auditor
  3. EU poised to begin handing out €17.5bn green transition fund
  4. Why is Serbia not going to join EU sanctions on Belarus?
  5. The glowing embers of Nagorno Karabakh
  6. Russia threatens to cut Ukraine gas over Donbas war
  7. EU states abandon Italy on relocating asylum seekers
  8. Hungary's nuclear power plant expansion unnerves Austria

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us