Friday

18th Jun 2021

  1. News
  2. Climate Change

NGOs: Leaked EU biomass reform 'denial of science'

  • Around 18 percent of all EU biomass is made by burning wood from primary forests (Photo: Basil & Tracy Brooks)

By

Environmentalists on Thursday (17 June) called on the European Commission to remove forest biomass from a key climate-focus law, arguing that an updated proposal leaked this week shows a "clear denial of science" and "dangerous greenwashing".

So far, over 200,000 citizens have supported the call to remove such activity from the Renewable Energy Directive (RED).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The RED, currently under revision, sets out rules for burning and subsidising different forms of biomass, including combustible pellets made from wood or solid waste.

Brussels is proposing to strengthen the "sustainability criteria" used to determine whether a form of forest biomass can be considered renewable or not - in a bid to ensure that this activity "is carried out in a way that aims at least at preventing negative impacts on soil quality and biodiversity".

The leaked document, seen by EUobserver, says that primary forests [essentially natural or old-growth forests, as opposed to those that regenerate or are man-made], highly-biodiverse forests, grasslands and peatlands, known as "no-go areas," should not be a source for biomass - or at least have limitations.

While about 60 percent of the EU's renewable energy comes from combusting biomass or biomass-derived fuels, around 18 percent of all EU biomass is made by burning primary forests' wood.

Moreover, the updated criterion will also apply to small-scale biomass-based heat and power installations with a fuel capacity of more than five megawatts - lowering the current threshold set at 20 megawatts.

The draft also proposes discouraging the use of "high-quality" stem wood for the production of energy - building on the EU biodiversity strategy which also points out that "the use of whole trees for energy production - whether produced in the EU or imported - should be minimised".

The same strategy, meanwhile, aims to plant three billion trees across Europe in the next decade.

'Window-dressing' reform

Forests advocates say that the potential changes proposed by the commission are just "window-dressing" that falls short of real reform.

The use of woody biomass in the EU has increased by around 20 percent in the past two decades - a trend especially critical considering that the forests' ecosystems in the EU are generally not in good condition.

"It's shocking that policymakers offer no serious reform - the leaked proposal shows clear denial of science," Lina Burnelius from the Swedish NGO Protect the Forest warned.

"Forests are not renewable. It is an ecosystem - one that can be restored but not replanted," she added, arguing that the RED proposal is a "lose-lose scenario for everyone, except the biomass industry".

Finland and Sweden, two of the most heavily-forested countries in the EU, are considered that sector's most notable allies.

Environmentalists and scientists have argued that burning forest wood to generate energy can lead to an increase in net CO2 emissions compared to fossil fuels, while weakening Europe's natural carbon sinks - which help absorb carbon from the atmosphere.

Additionally, biomass is considered a significant source of fine particulate pollution, estimated to kill nearly 400,000 Europeans per year.

Not climate neutral

In May, a commission report revealed a 20 percent gap between between reported use and reported sources of woody biomass - which could be associated with illegal logging.

It also affirmed that forest biomass is not carbon neutral, as it is part of a long carbon cycle. A forest stand typically takes between decades and a century to reach maturity.

"The problematic EU policy on biomass combustion is recognised worldwide, except by those who pull the strings in Brussels and do everything they can to maintain subsidies for biomass," said Fenna Swart from the Dutch NGO Clean Air Committee.

"We need policymakers to go back to the beginning and enact real reforms… based on science," she added.

EU officials are set to present the review of this legislation by mid-June, as part of the so-called 'Fit for 55' package - when the bloc's overall renewable energy target is expected to increase from 32 percent to almost 40 percent in 2030.

Any legislative adjustment will have to be approved by both member states and MEPs.

Site Section

  1. Climate Change

Related stories

  1. EU agency warns over increased biomass use
  2. Finland fights to keep control of forests away from EU
  3. Deforestation and the failure of EU self-regulation
EU agency warns over increased biomass use

EU energy ministers on Thursday emphasised that the use of biomass as an energy source should be increased, but the same day an EU agency launched a new report which also warned that too much biomass production could harm the environment.

Finland fights to keep control of forests away from EU

Despite Finland's EU presidency's repeated assurances it was in favour of promoting measures to end deforestation, the Finnish government has now announced that forestry policy should remain a national decision-making process.

Opinion

Deforestation and the failure of EU self-regulation

As climate protests grow, Brazil's forests disappear at the rate of two football pitches a minute, and a summer of European heat raises the temperature, will new pledges from the EU on deforestation make the cut?

Lobbyists push to greenwash EU rules for renewable hydrogen

A new report from NGO Global Witness reveals how the Hydrogen Europe industry association is lobbying top EU officials to weaken a key climate-focused law known as the Renewable Energy Directive - currently under revision.

Portugal under fire for backtracking on gas funding

A group of member states is seeking to prolong EU funding for cross-border natural gas projects - contrary to the European Commission's plans to remove all support for such infrastructure, according to a draft document seen by EUobserver.

EU aims at 'zero pollution' in air, water and soil by 2050

The European Commission unveiled a plan to reduce pollution to levels that are no longer harmful to human health and natural ecosystems by 2050 - including reducing the number of premature deaths caused by air pollution by 55 percent.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. Next week is time for EU to finally lead on rule of law
  2. Austria blocking EU sanctions on Belarus banks
  3. Number of people forcibly displaced reaches historic high
  4. Three-quarters of EU citizens support vaccines, survey finds
  5. NGOs: Leaked EU biomass reform 'denial of science'
  6. US and Russia restart talks on cyber and nuclear war
  7. Europe needs to help sea rescues, say NGOs
  8. EU countries can start 'going to the bank' for recovery funds

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us