Wednesday

6th Oct 2021

  1. News
  2. Climate Change

Exclusive

Sweden leads opposition to EU forest regime

  • A total of 11 member states have demonstrated reluctance towards the new EU forest strategy (Photo: EUobserver)

By

Listen to article

The new 2030 Forest Strategy is triggering diplomatic clashes in the EU over who should be responsible for forest policy, as EU auditors voice concern on biodiversity loss.

Resistance against legally-binding EU proposals appears to be mounting in Sweden, Austria, and Germany, according to internal deliberations on the strategy seen by EUobserver.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The European Commission proposed a new law in July on common forest-data collection and on national and regional forestry strategy plans.

But Sweden, one of Europe's most heavily forested countries, fully disagreed with "the need" for such strategic plans "on the EU level", which it saw as an attempt at "increased centralisation" by EU institutions, according to an internal EU paper dated 27 September.

"Forestry will not be subject to exhaustive rules from Brussels", Swedish prime minister Stefan Löfven also said in Sweden's parliament last month.

Austria, for its part, said that the proposed EU strategic plans "ignore well-established national systems and tools … which leads to an increase in cumbersome and ineffective regulation," according to the internal EU documents.

But dissatisfaction has been more widespread than that.

Overall, 11 member states have voiced reluctance on the EU's new forestry approach.

In July, Austria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Sweden said in a joint letter that common obligations under a potential EU planning and monitoring law would bring an "unprecedented administrative burden" to member states and operators.

Illegal logging

Meanwhile, a new report by the European Court of Auditors, an EU watchdog, said on Monday (4 October) that the EU's previous (2014-2020) forestry strategy and related policies had "limited impact" on protecting biodiversity and addressing climate change.

Data from recent years showed that the state of EU forests was deteriorating, even though the EU was increasingly referring to them as a 'carbon sink' in climate-change policy.

The auditors' report identified weaknesses in enforcement of an EU regulation against illegal logging, both at national and EU level.

It warned that the number of checks made by national authorities was low compared to the number of firms in the EU market.

A 2020 EU commission report revealed that checks were made on just 0.43 percent of operators during the two-year reporting period.

The Court of Auditors also slammed the commission for not analysing the quality of member states' checks - based on different definitions of what 'illegal logging' was.

And auditors suggested that the general use of remote sensing or acquisition of information, typically based on aerial photography and satellite data, could offer "great potential for cost-effective monitoring over large areas," and help tackle the marketing of illegally harvested timber and timber products in the EU.

Site Section

  1. Climate Change

Related stories

  1. EU diplomats oppose common forest-monitoring rules
  2. EU mulling rules to stop import of 'deforestation' products
  3. The EU Commission got its forest strategy wrong
  4. EU to plant three billion trees by 2030 under new forestry plan

Exclusive

EU diplomats oppose common forest-monitoring rules

EU diplomats have raised concerns about the scope of the new forest strategy - and its implications for member states' national competencies, according to draft conclusions seen by EUobserver.

EU demands Volkswagen compensate all EU purchasers

The EU Commission demanded the German carmaker compensate purchasers in all member states for misleading them about vehicle emissions. Until now, Volkswagen has only compensated consumers in Germany.

News in Brief

  1. German Greens and CDU hold 'good' talks
  2. Lead MEP backs Ireland, Luxembourg on tech-giant regulation
  3. Greece wants EU fund to hedge volatile energy prices
  4. Slovenia police clash with anti-maskers on eve of EU summit
  5. MEPs ridicule EU tax-haven delistings
  6. France threatens to cut UK energy supply in fishing row
  7. French Church admits 'appalling' abuse of 330,000 children
  8. EU Commission unveils antisemitism strategy

EU demands Volkswagen compensate all EU purchasers

The EU Commission demanded the German carmaker compensate purchasers in all member states for misleading them about vehicle emissions. Until now, Volkswagen has only compensated consumers in Germany.

MEPs vote to support gas in cross-border projects rules

MEP in the energy committee reached a common position over the revision of the controversial TEN-E regulation, which governs funding for energy infrastructure - paving the way for negotiations with member states to agree on a final law.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed

Latest News

  1. EU arms firms trying to flout Belarus and Russia ban
  2. MEPs worry Hungary siphoning EU funds through foundations
  3. Gazprom cuts gas to EU via Belarus by 70 percent
  4. MEPs back EU facial-recognition ban for police
  5. Romanian government out after no-confidence vote
  6. EU ready to impose more sanctions against Belarus
  7. Europe's military weakness is indefensible!
  8. We need Xi Jinping's 'thoughts' in our schools too

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us