Thursday

31st Mar 2022

  1. News
  2. Climate Change

EU pushes to end throw-away culture and fast fashion

  • The EU produces about four million tonnes of electronic waste, but less than 40 percent is recycled (Photo: Bert van Dijk)

By

Listen to article

New EU eco-design rules should help end a European business model of "throw away" tech and fashion, the EU Commission has said.

"It's time to end the model of 'take, make, break, and throw away' that is so harmful to our planet, our health and our economy," Frans Timmermans, an EU commissioner tasked with creating a more green economy, told a news conference in Brussels on Wednesday (30 March). .

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

He spoke as the European Commission unveiled a new plan to make products in the EU market more durable, reusable and repairable — as part of efforts to improve the contribution of the circular economy to climate policies and waste reduction.

This includes banning greenwashing practices that mislead consumers about the durability or environmental footprint of products.

The EU expanded eco-design rules, which currently apply only to energy-related products, to other categories — will in future potentially include electronics, textiles, furniture, mattresses, and tyres.

The EU produces about four million tons of electronic waste, but less than 40 percent is recycled.

This will oblige traders of regulated products to meet information and labelling requirements, for example, on the level of reparability of products.

Manufacturers would also have to create a 'digital product passport' with complementary information for repairers or recyclers such as details of recycled content of a material or supply chain issues.

And consumers will have the right to be informed about how long products last and how they can be repaired. This information could be included in the label or the company's website.

"If products break we should be able to fix them. A smartphone should not lose its functionality just because the battery [performance] declines," Timmermans said.

New rules also aim to stop the destruction of unsold products — with the EU mulling a ban on such practices. As a first step, large companies will have to publicly disclose information about the unsold consumer goods they discard per year.

The fashion industry has received special attention in the circular economy commission's proposal since today fewer than one percent of clothes and footwear are recycled.

Fast fashion is cheap but shopping habits are changing — given the environmental impact of EU textile consumption, links to cheap labour and proof of low standards for chemical use.

EU environment commissioner, Virginijus Sinkevičius, specifically called for an end to fast fashion by 2030, arguing that people are tired of fabrics that tear after a few washes.

"By 2030 textiles placed on the EU market should be long-lived and recyclable, made to a large extent of recycled fibres," he said, speaking alongside Timmermans Wednesday.

The EU wants to introduce mandatory requirements to increase textile performance and recyclability, as well as adding design requirements to reduce microplastic pollution from textiles made of synthetic fibres.

Fears have emerged that increasing the sustainability of products would make goods more expensive, increasing the burden on vulnerable families and businesses at a time of already sky-high inflation.

But Sinkevičius said "it is not entirely true that the products are going to become more expensive" due to the new EU eco-design rules.

Existing sustainability requirements have already saved billions of euros for Europeans, he said. Eco-design standards for energy-related products saved consumers €120bn in 2021 alone, ]according to commission estimates.

Site Section

  1. Climate Change

Related stories

  1. Don't let circular economy become a health hazard
  2. Is the circular economy a restraint on business, or an opportunity?
  3. Circular economy: ambition in eye of beholder
  4. Circular economy leak: New rules on recyclable TV screens

Opinion

Don't let circular economy become a health hazard

The promotion of a circular economy must guarantee European consumers that products made from recovered or recycled materials, including plastics, do not also include recovered or recycled hazardous substances.

Green label for gas may be coming unstuck

The European Commission on Tuesday defended labelling natural gas as a sustainable investment during a session at the European Parliament. Sceptical lawmakers said demand for gas is strong enough.

News in Brief

  1. Hungary accuses Ukraine of interfering in election
  2. Estonian PM urges Nato to boost Baltic defences
  3. Wind and solar power reached global records in 2021
  4. 4 million refugees have fled Ukraine, UN says
  5. Germany prepares to ration power if Russia cuts gas
  6. Poland to end Russian oil imports
  7. Belgium expels 21 Russian diplomats for 'spying'
  8. Auditors: EU must boost cybersecurity across board

Latest News

  1. Russian war crimes? Over 140 children killed in Ukraine
  2. EU pushes to end throw-away culture and fast fashion
  3. Beijing sides with Moscow ahead of EU-China summit
  4. Orbán faces toughest election challenge amid Ukraine war
  5. China's echo of Kremlin disinfo over Ukraine raises EU concerns
  6. Beware a ceasefire in Ukraine
  7. Too many Ukrainian refugees in Poland, EU says
  8. Chief EU advisor warns of 'transition-wash' on taxonomy

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us