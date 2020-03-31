Tuesday

31st Mar 2020

  1. Focus
  2. Coronavirus

Coronavirus

'All options on table', says EU commission on coronabonds

  • The virus has so far hit Italy and Spain harder than any other EU state (Photo: Nacho Rascón)

By

The European Commission has not dismissed outright a stalled proposal to ease the economic fallout of the coronavirus on southern EU states.

On Monday (30 March), the European Commission's chief spokesperson Eric Mamer said "all options are on the table" - and that the future seven-year EU budget is being revised to reflect the new reality given the pandemic.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Stay informed in uncertain times

If you want to know what's happening in Europe today, independent and objective information is crucial.

Koert Debeuf

Why join today?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The plan, pushed by Rome last week and backed by eight other EU states, demanded the creation of so-called 'coronabonds' to raise capital for national coffers but was quickly shot down by fiscal hawks in the Netherlands and Germany.

The feud escalated over the weekend when European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen appeared to side with the Netherlands and Germany in an interview with German media outlet DPA.

Von der Leyen seemingly described the coronabond as a "slogan" - prompting further demands by Italy's finance minister Roberto Gualtieri for immediate clarifications on the commission's position.

"She used the German word 'schlagwort' - this has been interpreted by some as being a 'slogan' but what it actually means is a 'concept', a 'key word' and therefore it does not have in anyway a negative connotation," Mamer told reporters in Brussels via video-conference.

Mamer's comments follow a statement, also issued by the commission on Saturday, attempting to provide further clarification.

It too noted that Von der Leyen "is not excluding any option", in a move that has since been welcomed by Gualtieri.

It also referred to the EU's long term budgetary plans, the so-called "multi-annual financial framework". The commission is revising its initial proposal.

No date has been fixed when it goes public but Mamer said the European Green Deal and digitalisation will remain key policy priorities in the post-pandemic recovery.

Mortal danger and tulips

Meanwhile, the coronabond fallout continues to simmer, in what former European commission president Jacques Delors has described as a "mortal danger" for the European project.

"The climate that seems to prevail among the heads of state and government and the lack of European solidarity represents a moral hazard to the community club," he said, in a statement sent to Agence France-Presse.

The row primarily focuses on Dutch finance minister Wopke Hoekstra, who accused southern EU states of fiscal profligacy and irresponsible spending in their demands to create coronabonds.

The bonds, also known as a collective debt instrument, seek to soften the blow of the pandemic in countries with heavy debt like Italy and Spain where the virus has so far killed more people than anywhere else.

Italy's death toll climbed to 10,779 on Sunday, followed by Spain at 7,340.

Hoekstra said Spain's lack of budgetary margin to deal with the pandemic should lead to an investigation, in remarks widely panned by critics.

But his stance also comes amid Dutch government demands for EU help to save its flower, fruit tree, and potted plant industry.

The Dutch market has already plummeted by some 80 percent since the outbreak, highlighting what some critics say is a double jeopardy given the Dutch government's intransigence on coronabonds.

"The Netherlands must understand: if a major crisis is to happen, to whom are they going to sell tulips to?," said Italy's former European Commission president, Romano Prodi.

Former Dutch National Bank president Nout Wellink shared similar remarks, noting that "if the whole south collapses the rich north ceases to exist."

Criticisms of the Dutch government position were also tweeted by Rob Jetten who leads the liberal D66 party in the Netherlands.

"The Netherlands have become rich through the EU. Now that in entire Europe jobs and salaries are at risk due to the coronacrisis we can not let down our friends. Only together we can get out of this," he wrote, while sharing on Twitter an interview with Dutch National Bank president Klaas Knot.

Site Section

  1. Coronavirus

Related stories

  1. EU leaders at odds on virus-hit economy
  2. Von der Leyen warns 'end selfishness' in virus crisis
  3. Will coronavirus torpedo the Green Deal?
  4. Italy and Spain: Worst - or just first?
EU leaders at odds on virus-hit economy

Italy, with the backing of France and Spain, call for substantial EU economic help, others want to see how long the outbreak will last before committing to big plans.

Von der Leyen warns 'end selfishness' in virus crisis

The EU commission president scolded EU countries that have introduced export bans, or slowed down border traffic by reinstalling controls. She told member states that the EU is at a turning point.

Analysis

Will coronavirus torpedo the Green Deal?

2020 was supposed to be the crunch year in the fightback against climate change. However, the coronavirus pandemic has flattened Europe and beyond, which is likely to slow down international negotiations to fight climate change

Analysis

Italy and Spain: worst - or just first?

Italy and Spain, the most-affected countries in the EU, have tightened their response to the coronavirus outbreak - as the pair together now account for more than half of the world's death toll.

Orban granted indefinite 'authoritarian' power

Ushering in a new era for Hungary - and for the EU - the central European country becomes the first to be ruled by decree, after Orban's party forced virus emergency laws through parliament.

Interview

How Europe coped with pandemic 100 years ago

The 1918 flu pandemic "was just another thing to put up with" for people numbed by World War One - but there were also parallels with today, a British academic says.

News in Brief

  1. Globally over 780,000 cases of coronavirus, 37,000 deaths
  2. EU states losing 3% of GDP a month, IMF says
  3. Fruit pickers need to cross borders too, EU says
  4. Former Slovak minister to become EU envoy on Kosovo-Serbia
  5. Hungary's Orban wins rule-by-decree vote in parliament
  6. Bars and restaurants remain open in Sweden
  7. EU citizens in UK risk becoming illegal
  8. Solana: EU must do 'whatever it takes'

WHO warning on lockdown mental health

As billions of people are obliged to remain in home quarantine or isolation with possible or proven coronavirus infection, experts agree that these measures can have a negative effect on people's mental health and well-being.

EU heads struggle to find joint virus response

EU leaders failed to flesh out what the economic response to the corona crisis should look like, but they agreed to build a crisis management system and fight disinformation.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAMaking Europe’s Economy Circular – the time is now
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  3. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us