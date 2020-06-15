Monday

15th Jun 2020

  1. Focus
  2. Coronavirus

Coronavirus

EU Commission ready to play bigger role in health sector

  • EU commissioner Stella Kyriakides. 'The pandemic is not over, and hypothetical forecasting indicates a rise in cases is likely in the coming weeks,' reads the ECDC risk assessment (Photo: European Commission)

By

The public health crisis caused by the coronavirus in member states has pushed the European Commission to play a more active role in the field of health.

The European Commission received on Friday (12 Friday) a political mandate from member states to use €2.4bn from the EU budget to sign contracts with pharmaceutical companies working on possible vaccines.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The EU commissioner for health Stella Kyriakydes said that there was "overwhelming" support from EU countries for the commission's "vaccine strategy" - due be presented on Wednesday (17 June).

EU health ministers called for the full transparency and involvement of member states, stressing that they should be equally represented at all stages of the process.

Separately, Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands had already teamed up and they are engaging pharmaceutical companies to buy vaccines - a move that could potentially weaken the EU's efforts.

However, according to Kyriakydes, "these two paths should converge for the benefit of all 27".

"This is not a question of being in competition, but of working together," she added.

"Developing a safe and effective vaccine is the best way of combating this pandemic and there is a high-level of readiness to cooperate to get the vaccine for Covid-19 as soon as possible," said Croatian health minister Vili Beroš, who chaired the meeting on Friday.

The "vaccine strategy" is part of the recently-proposed €9.4bn stand-alone programme EU4Health, which was also discussed by EU health ministers.

The programme aims to strengthen health systems and scale up the EU's medical resources by the creation of stockpiles, ensuring that member states are better prepared for future health crises.

"EU4Health is a game-changer that will allow us to tackle the many challenges that have become very clear in the recent months," Kyriakydes told EU health ministers.

However, some EU countries, such as the Czech Republic, voiced concern that the EU4Health "would not respect the exclusive competence of member states in organising their healthcare systems".

The EU's health top official clarified that this programme would only complement national plans as it is established in the treaties.

Covid-19 'not over'

Meanwhile, EU commissioner Kyriakides warned that Covid-19 is not over yet, urging the government to uphold their efforts to contain the virus by testing and tracing the population as much as possible.

"This is not behind us yet. We need to be vigilant," Kyriakides said during a videoconference with health ministers.

While the rate of infection seems to be decreasing across the bloc, the latest risk assessment from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) indicates that some member states are still reporting community transmission.

The latest ECDC risk assessment published last Thursday indicates that the initial wave of transmission has passed its peak in all EU countries, apart from Poland and Sweden.

The ECDC also warned that easing restrictions, just before the summer holiday period, could make people forget about social distancing and hygiene rules - triggering a new surge in coronavirus cases and, eventually, bringing back lockdowns into the bloc.

"The pandemic is not over, and hypothetical forecasting indicates a rise in cases is likely in the coming weeks," reads the ECDC risk assessment.

Site Section

  1. Coronavirus

Related stories

  1. EU wants to pay in advance for promising vaccines
  2. Commission plans strategy to 'maximise' vaccine access
  3. Why developing countries may be last to get the vaccine
EU wants to pay in advance for promising vaccines

EU health ministers will discuss on Friday plans to have the Commission negotiate with pharmaceutical companies on behalf of EU countries, make advaced payments and secure enough vaccines for Europeans.

Feature

Why developing countries may be last to get the vaccine

'The current standard for vaccines is to be kept at two to eight degrees and that is really tough in many developing countries when it can be up to 50 degrees outside,' warn experts on the challenges facing low-income countries.

Visual Data

How EU countries will open up in June and July

Italy and Germany, among others, opening with almost no restrictions, while Denmark, Greece, and the Baltic states, for instance, proceeding more gradually, with white-lists of who can come in.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  3. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis
  5. UNESDACircularity works, let’s all give it a chance
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers call for post-corona synergies between economic recovery and green transition

Latest News

  1. Erekat: What EU should tell Pompeo on Israel
  2. EU Commission ready to play bigger role in health sector
  3. EU Commission to probe Croat border attacks on migrants
  4. Divided EU leaders' first go at the recovery plans This WEEK
  5. As restrictions lift, EU wants Romanian farm workers back
  6. And now some questions for China's TikTok
  7. EU wants to pay in advance for promising vaccines
  8. Digital gap: 42% of EU citizens lack basic digital skills

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us